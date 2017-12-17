School praised as ‘good’ by Ofsted is ‘like one big family’

An award-winning school which prides itself as being like ‘one big family’ has retained a ‘good’ rating from Ofsted.

A short inspection by the education watchdog in October, found that pupils at Walsham-le-Willows Primary School are ‘very proud of their school’ and ‘have access to enriching learning experiences through the vibrant and well-designed curriculum’.

Pupils told inspector Liz Chaplin that ‘everyone is made welcome’ because, as one pupil said, ‘it is like one big family’.

She noted that the school has achieved many awards including the religious education gold quality mark, eco green flag, silver primary science award and the silver linguamarque award for language teaching.

Headteacher Angela Hunter said: “We’re really pleased with the report. She recognised all of the work the staff have done and will continue to do to raise standards as well as the enriching curriculum which helped us win the awards.”

The school was last rated ‘good’ in 2013 when it was about to take on extra pupils as part of the move to two tier schooling.

Ofsted said that Mrs Hunter ‘successfully led the school’ as it expanded and created a ‘culture in which all staff share responsibility for improving outcomes for all pupils’.

To drive further improvements, Ofsted said the school should ensure girls make ‘consistently good progress in mathematics by raising their confidence to engage in all mathematical activities’.

It should also ensure the teaching of spelling and handwriting as well as ‘high expectations of presentation are consistent across key stage 2’.

Mrs Hunter said they had recognised and were working on these areas.