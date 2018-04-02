School aims for life-saving target

Life-saving skills are on the timetable at a Bury St Edmunds school, thanks to 45 new training kits.

King Edward VI School, in Grove Road, was given 35 of the state-of-the-art Call Push Rescue (CPR) training kits by the British Heart Foundation and purchased a further 10.

Already, the school’s Year 10 students have been taught how to perform CPR as part of their personal, social and health education lessons.

The school hopes to have every student and staff member trained in the skill by 2020.

Beverley Tucker, deputy headteacher, said: “The British Heart Foundation is campaigning to create a nation of life-savers and we wish to support this campaign by creating a school community of life-savers.

“We have received a huge amount of support from our students, parents, carers and families – and this is only the beginning.”