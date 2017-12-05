Santa sleigh tour to go to Bury and Thurston

Bury St Edmunds Round Table have enlisted a group of special helpers to run around the town and Thurston to raise money for local charities and good causes.

Santa and his elves have limbered up and after going to Morton Hall yesterday now have four more nights of meeting children and adults alike whilst collecting for charities including Headway, Suffolk Accident Rescue Service, Sunday Suppers & Suffolk Family Carers.

Each night there will also be a fun competition for children at the starting point, Santa will judge a dancing competition, with the best dancers getting prizes.

The four destinations of the sleigh are:

Tonight (December 5): Hardwick and the Town Centre, starting at The Macebearer Pub at 5.30pm.

Wednesday, December 6: Horringer Court, Priors Estate and Westley Estate, starting at the Glastonbury Road shops car park at 5.30pm.

Thursday, December 7: Howard and Mildenhall Estates, starting outside The Greengage Pub at 5.30pm.

Friday, December 8: Thurston, starting at The Fox & Hounds Pub at 5.30pm.