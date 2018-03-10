Sale plans laid out by Thetford carpet company

A Thetford home carpet and furnishing company has new ownership and they plan to embark on a huge sale.

Cosy Carpets and Home Furnishings Superstore, at Charrington Works, in Mundford Road, is set to sell off £648,000 of old stock on March 16 to start a fresh.

Andrew Kerry, the new owner of the store said: “Before we can accomplish our new transformation, we must clear stock to make room for all the new ranges arriving shortly.”

“Also, new special customer orders will be taken with special discounts.”

The move to sell all the stock is to ‘update the store to reflect today’s tastes and style’.

After the sale has taken place, Mr Kerry plans for a completely new selection of furnishings as well as introducing a new Mattressman bed concession to the store.

He said: “We expect tremendous crowds due to the liquidation prices we will be offering.

“We must dispose of every item from all departments. Everything, including our newest merchandise will be sold during this great sale.”

Roy Gess , who is organising the marketing of the sale, said: “It is just good news for us, with the addition of the Mattressman range too and the chance for next-day delivery with that, it is a big plus.

“The staff are really excited and in these days of doom and gloom it is a good success story that I hope attracts more people to us.”