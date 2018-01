Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in which a safe was stolen in Stowmarket.

Between 3pm and 10pm on Saturday someone forced open two rear doors and stole a safe and other items at a home in Melford Road.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any knowledge of it should contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference 1158/18 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.