The death of a man on a farm at Rushbrooke is being investigated by Suffolk Police and the Health and Safety executive.

Police were called at about 8pm on Tuesday April 17 after a man in his 40s, had suffered fatal injuries following ‘an industrial incident’ involving a stone separator.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police officers are currently leading a joint investigation with the Health and Safety Executive, although the death of the man is not being treated as suspicious.”