Running 1,000 miles for charity

A Lawshall man is undertaking a gruelling challenge which will see him run 1,000 miles to raise money for Bury St Edmunds charity, Gatehouse, as well as Cancer Research.

Martin Arnold, a personal trainer at Fitta Bodies Gym in Bury, will run around 15 to 20 miles per day, with the miles being clocked on roads around his hometown and on the gym’s treadmill in between personal training sessions.

“I’ve spent time volunteering for Gatehouse and I know a lot of people affected by cancer so I know I’m raising money for two great charities and of course, the more we can raise the better,” he said.

Elaine Channen, from Gatehouse, said: “We are very grateful to Martin for doing this to help us.”

You can donate to Gatehouse at https://localgiving.org/fundraising/mapersonaltraining1000miles and to Cancer Research at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/martin-arnold9