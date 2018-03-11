Royal Opera House crowns young composer a winner

A 15-year-old Bury St Edmunds student will have his music played at the Royal Opera House in London after winning a competition.

Alfie Roberts, from County Upper School, was one of 10 young people, aged 11 to 18, to be crowned a winner of the Royal Opera House’s fanfare competition.

Alfie composed his 30 second fanfare in his music class at school, with the help of his teacher Miss Green.

“I really didn’t believe it when I heard I’d won and I think Miss Green was amazed,” he said.

Alfie, who plays the saxophone, was invited to the Royal Opera House on Saturday to meet with a mentor and receive feedback on his music.

“It was quite a new experience. I went in there and I learned a lot of stuff and hopefully I’ll learn more throughout the weeks,” he said.

He will return on April 11 to see his fanfare played by a 20-piece orchestra - the recording of which will then be played at every performance throughout the venue’s 2018/19 season.

Headteacher Vicky Neale said: “We are very proud of Alfie. We’re delighted that he’s been given this opportunity. Congratulations to our music staff who offer such a breadth and depth of activity in music.”