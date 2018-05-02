Royal Bank of Scotland in Bury St Edmunds to close in August

The Royal Bank of Scotland in Bury St Edmunds will close its doors on August 1.

A statement issued in aleaflet sent out to customers said: “Closing a branch is a decision we take very seriously. We know it can affect people in the local area and we’ll always work hard to guide you through the changes and find the best way to serve you.”

It also said that customers can use the bank’s full range of services at any NatWest branch - the nearest of which are on Cornhill in Bury, or 17 miles away in Sudbury and Newmarket.

The RBS online banking app will also be available.

Branch staff are available to give support and advice or you can contact the area manager Rebecca Alden on 07901 516017 or email rebecca.alden@rbs.co.uk