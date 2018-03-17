Rougham based Infusions Group boss judges future chefs at top UK competition

The man responsible for the operations of a food delivery company at Rougham has been selecting the best of the best at a renowned culinary competition.

Jeremy Medley, operations director for the Infusions Group, was invited to judge one of the sections of the International Salon Culinaire competition at the Hotelympia show at London’s ExCel.

Jeremy, who has worked as a chef at many Michelin starred and multi rosette awarded kitchens, judged the Skills Theatre stage of the competition. This looked at butchery skills, fish preparation and hot and cold starters among other things.

He said: “It was a massive honour to be asked to be a judge in what is such an internationally significant event in our industry. The young chefs I saw in action were seriously impressive and it was great to see youngsters showing such depth of skill not just in execution but also under pressure.”