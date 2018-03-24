Ron and Jan celebrate diamond wedding anniversary

Ron and Jan Jarrold celebrated their diamond wedding yesterday in the same way they’ve spent the last 65 years – together.

The pair, of Bullen Close, Bury, met as teenagers in Coney Weston where Ron used to pick up Jan, 78, in his horse and cart to take her to school.

“I didn’t even get a chance to propose,” said Ron, 83.

“We are on the dance floor in Banham, which was the big dance in those days, and Jan said ‘should we get married?’ and of course I said yes.”

They married in 1958 at Coney Weston Methodist Church and moved into a cottage in Ron’s hometown of Barningham, where they had their three children - Julia in 1961, Marcus in 1963 and Tim in 1965.

The couple, who have 13 grandchildren, also adopted another daughter, Jennie, in 1976.

The family moved to Hopton, before settling in Bury when their children were older and in search of part-time jobs.

While Ron and Jan both admit their marriage wasn’t always plain sailing, they credited their Christian faith with getting them through the hard times.

“We have stayed and grown as a couple because of our faith,” said Ron.

“But we would say to any married couple that the main thing is to do as much as you possibly can together. We’ve hardly been apart in all that time. It’s been a fun 60 years.”

The couple enjoyed a quiet day together yesterday and will also be celebrating with 120 family members and friends in Stanton.