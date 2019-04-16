The widow of Robot Wars legend Rex Garrod has led tributes to the Mickfield inventor, who has died aged 75.

Mr Garrod, who also created the eponymous car in television series Brum and a later version of robotic dog K9 for Doctor Who, had been living with Alzheimer's for eight years.

He died on April 8 and leaves behind two daughters Kim and Kay, and his wife of 27 years Sally, who said she has felt ‘overwhelmed’ at the positive response.

Rex Garrod, pictured in 2002 with Robot Wars entry Cassius

“He was a village boy,” she said. “Rex was born here and lived here around Mickfield all his life. He was quite a character and always had time for people. I think he loved people in general.

“There was always something in the front garden, whatever he was working on. He made a big clock (that would stand in the Felixstowe seafront gardens) and that was a massive thing.”

Rex on the box: Television programmes Rex Garrod contributed to

Brum (1991-2002) Created car for children’s television show

Doctor Who (2006) Redesigned the classic robotic dog K9

Rosie and Jim (1990-2000) Designed eponymous radio-controlled models

Robot Wars (1997-2000) Achieved success with three entries in the battle series

Rex Garrod with Brum, which he is credited for creating and building for the BBC television series

Having left school with no formal qualifications at the age of 15, Mr Garrod began to make remote controlled mechanisms as a teenager and never had a ‘proper job’.

Mr Garrod also competed in speedway, riding for Ipswich Witches, and presented Channel 4 show The Secret Life of Machines. His inventions also appeared in television shows Teletubbies and Rosie & Jim.

For as long as he was able to, he was involved with the running of the annual Mendlesham Street Fayre.

Mrs Garrod continued: “He did a lot for charity and often did not charge. Everybody loved him in the community.

“It has been an amazing response and I have got cards from so many people.”

Robot Wars fans remember Mr Garrod for his appearances on the first, second and third series of the BBC 2 programme.

His second effort Cassius, entered with Simon West and Edward Bull, was credited with being the first able to self-right after being turned over.

It reached the final of the second series, losing to Panic Attack. The team entered Recyclopse in series one and Cassius II in series three.

No date has yet been made for a funeral.