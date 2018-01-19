Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood set to open in Thetford

Thetford Players went through their full dress rehearsal of ‘Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood’ last night in the town’s Carnegie Room.

The eighth pantomime from the amateur theatre group started with auditions in July and first rehearsals in September last year with vice chairman of the Players, Emma Kelly, taking the director’s chair for the first time.

She said: “The mix of Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood may not sound like your typical panto but trust me it works well.”

The group started in late 2009 and have gone from strength to strength since their first production, Dick Whittington, in January 2011,

Ms Kelly said: “We are so lucky in this town that there are so many great people here, It is just amazing what you see on stage but also the work of the back team is amazing too.

“We have so much fun making these shows and hope the people that come will see that and have fun with us too.”

The six shows, which open tonight at 7pm, are set to have everything a good show should.

Ms Kelly Said: “It is a good old fashioned rip-roaring pantomime, with swash buckling adventure, romance and laughter.

“You can feel the energy here tonight that it is starting to build up and will get to a different level when we open the show to the public.”

Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood opens tonight at Thetford’s Carnegie Room. For tickets and more information about all the showings go to www.leapinghare.org