Rob taking Mrs Morris on a tour of Norfolk’s airfields

When Rob Barber decided to follow up a round Suffolk cycle ride he did on his 80th birthday with a tour of Norfolk he realised he would have to go with Mrs Morris.

For Rob admits that being two years older and facing a longer trip to visit all 37 World War Two airfields in his home county, a cycle was unwise.

Luckily, he had the perfect travelling companion in Mrs Morris, a 1956 Morris Minor he has owned since 1977. It also means the Walsham le Willows pensioner can take his friend, 88-year-old neighbour Ken Stockton, as navigator.

As Rob did his National Service in the RAF he decided to visit the airfields and to use it to raise money for the RAF Association and to help refurbish Walsham’s Memorial Village Hall’s kitchen.

The hall was built as a memorial to those who died in World War Two.

But there is another reason for taking Mrs Morris. Rob explained: “This is the 70th anniversary of the year thge first Morris Minor was made.

“I wrote to the Morris Minor Owners’ Club to ask if they had any old-school mechanics able to help us and as a result a couple in Dereham have volunteered to meet us on April 22 which is National Historic Vehicle Clubs’ Drive It Day so we’re going to have a little convoy.”

The trip will start on April 19 at the village hall, where sponsorship forms are available.

But Mrs Morris nearly never made it. Ten years ago, Mrs Morris needed serious repairs so Rob and his wife Maggie decided to take advantage of a Government old car scrappage deal. But Rob said: “We went to collect the new car and on the way I just thought ‘I can’t do this’.”

So instead they had her slowly restored to pristine condition and now she is going on tour.