Roads disruption set to continue in town

Drivers in Bury St Edmunds face more disruption, as one set of roadworks begins while another nears completion.

The 25-week £1 million scheme at the Spread Eagle junction should finish at least three weeks ahead of schedule. However, across town more roadworks will start before it ends.

Suffolk County Council is starting work on the Northgate roundabout area on January 22, in a scheme estimated to last 16 weeks.

Councillor Jane Storey, deputy leader of the county council, said: “Many people believe the facilities for walking and cycling in the Tayfen Road and Compiegne Way area could be improved and we want to see that changes are made to make those improvements.”

The roadworks, also aimed at increasing capacity for vehicles, will be completed in three phases.

The first, starting on January 22 and lasting five weeks, will see Tayfen Road closed between Station Hill and the Northgate roundabout for four weeks while a toucan crossing is installed and a foot/cyclepath widened.

The outer lane of the Northgate roundabout will be shut during all three phases.

Phase two is to widen the foot/cyclepath along the Tayfen Road side of Out Northgate.

During the six-week phase, starting on February 26, parking will be suspended along Out Northgate while the lane in the direction away from the roundabout will be closed.

The final phase will see Compiegne Way widened to extend a two-lane approach to the Northgate roundabout. The outbound route will remain single lane. During this phase a contra-flow system will be in operation.

Meanwhile, works at the Spread Eagle junction are due to finish ahead of schedule, the county council said this week.

The £1 million scheme, which started on September 4, could be completed at least three weeks ahead of the initial 25-week estimate.

Resurfacing and lining of the junction is due to take place over five nights from January 22, with finishing touches to ensure the traffic lights run effectively being made from January 29 and the new lights operating from February 1.

Outside of overnight works the junction will remain open, with temporary four-way traffic lights in operation.

The Petticoat Lane closure will remain until February 19.

Cllr Storey said: “It’s great that the work at the Spread Eagle junction will be completed ahead of schedule.

“I thank everyone for their patience while we have delivered these improvements.”