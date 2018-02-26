Road closure in Troston could ‘cause chaos’ from today

A road closure in Troston could cause ‘the maximum amount of chaos’ for residents, a council chairman has said.

Sewage works will be carried out by Garrod Construction on behalf of Burgess Homes from today until March 9 on Livermere Road.

But the plans have caused outrage, with residents saying that the works will bring the village to a halt.

Terry Wilde, owner of The Bull pub which sits on the corner of Livermere Road, said that the road closure could result in a loss of business for the pub.

“Closing the main road in any village is going to be a big problem for people and everyone is up in arms about it,” he said.

“Not only will it be a problem for my pub but also the school buses can’t get down the road. If they need to close the road for a couple of days that would be fine but I don’t know how the village will cope with it being closed for that length of time.”

Graeme Norris, chairman of Troston Parish Council, said he was also concerned about the diversion routes people would have to take, which could add five miles on to their journey.

“To avoid Livermere Road, people will have to drive on narrow, single-track roads which can be very muddy at this time of year and could easily see people having to drive five or more miles out of their way,” he said.

He added that residents were only informed of the works on Friday, February 17, giving them no time to prepare or organise alternative school transport.

“There has been absolutely no consultation with the people involved or about school buses being stopped for weeks. If we had heard about it, we could have got a meeting together and made plans but putting the notice out on Friday means there is nothing we can do to plan until just days before,” he said.

“It really has caused the maximum amount of chaos for us and the people in the village.”

A spokesperson from Suffolk County Council, which is responsible for the works, said that the works could take only a few days, but that more time is always allocated in case of complications.