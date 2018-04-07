River of Flowers will be streaming with colour for Britain in Bloom judges

The River of Flowers scheme will be streaming with colour and ready for Britain in Bloom judges thanks to its designer and a team of volunteers.

Adrian Bloom, from Bressingham Gardens, joined forces with 14 Bury in Bloom volunteers to tidy up the feature on Tollgate Triangle.

They gave the area a good weed, pruned the plants and removed dead leaves so the river will look its best when the Anglia and Britain in Bloom judges visit this summer.

Melanie Lesser, Bury in Bloom co-ordinator, said they were ‘delighted’ that Adrian was able to join them and hope to have a page on the Bury in Boom website to show the river flowering through the seasons. West Suffolk College and Abbeygate Sixth Form sponsor the roundabout.