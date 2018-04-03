Richard collects his MBE at the Palace

Former chair of governors at West Suffolk College, Richard Carter, has received his MBE for services to education from the Duke of Cambridge at Buckingham Palace.

Richard, 63, was a governor at the college for 16 years, six of them as chairman, and was awarded the MBE in the 2018 New Year’s Honours. He retired from the governing body last July.

Richard, who went to the Palace with his wife Jill and family friends said: “It was a very special day. We were made very welcome and I had what seemed like a long conversation with Prince William as he presented me with my MBE medal in the ballroom of the palace.

“I was able to tell him something about the excellent work West Suffolk College does with the Prince’s Trust, his father’s charity that does so much to help young people who need extra help and support on their way in early adulthood.”