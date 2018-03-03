Restoration given green light

The Athenaeum Astronomy Association is celebrating after its observatory restoration project was given the green light by St Edmundsbury Borough Council.

Members of the association, including chairman Michael Kirkham and founder and director, Dr Richard Young, met councillors to officially sign the agreement.

The project will see the Athenaeum’s observatory and telescope, which is located in its well-known green dome, restored and made available to the public.

“This is such an important project because it’s not only got significant historic value but will also draw a lot of tourists to Bury. So many people in the community will benefit from it because most people don’t even know it exists,” said Mr Kirkham.

Councillor Joanna Rayner, cabinet member for leisure and culture, said: “We are so pleased to support the group and be part of great projects like this. We wish them luck on the exciting journey ahead.”