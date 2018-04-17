Rededication of memorial for Bury St Edmunds airman Luke Southgate

Servicemen from RAF Honington helped rejuventate a memorial garden in honour of a Bury St Edmunds airman who was killed in Afghanistan.

The team cleaned, planted and painted the memorial to Senior Aircraftman Luke Southgate on the Howard estate ahead of a rededication service at the weekend.

Servicemen from RAF Honington refurbish the Luke Southgate Memorial ahead of its rededictation.' Picture: Richard Marsham.

SAC Southgate was a member of II Sqn RAF Regiment which was conducting a patrol to protect Kandahar Airfield when he was killed by an improvised explosive device on February 24, 2010. He was just 20-years-old.

Among those who attended the rededication service on Sunday were SAC Southgate’s brothers Jack and Harry, Town Cllr Tom Murray who donated £450 to the project and Ernie Broom, chairman of the Howard Estate Association of Residents and Tenants.

Flying Officer Steve Kingdom, who was Section Commander on the ground during the incident in Afghanistan and is now based at Tidworth Garrison, led the memorial refurbishment on Saturday.

He worked with Sergeant Declan O’Keefe, who also served with SAC Southgate, and students of the junior regiment officers course.

Flying Officer Kingdom thanked the community for ‘being so accommodating’.

Marlows Garden Centre, in Bury, donated bark to the garden.