Red Lodge Zumbathon raises £466 for Be Wise charity

A Zumbathon held in Red Lodge at the weekend raised more than £450 for a pancreatic cancer charity.

Around 35 people attended the dance event, held at the Millennium Centre on Sunday, which was led by local instructors.

Julie Wilcock set up the Be Wise charity last August after her mum died of pancreatic cancer, to make people aware of the symptoms of the disease and to raise money to help those suffering with the disease.'She is held a Zumbathon in the Millennium Centre in Red Lodge to raise money '''PICTURE: Mecha Morton

A grand total of £466 was raised for Be Wise, which was set up by Julie Wilcock to make people aware of the symptoms of pancreatic cancer after her mother, Margaret, died of the disease last August.

The money will go towards an owl costume - based on the charity’s logo - to help catch people’s attention and spread the word at fundraiser events.

“The Zumbathon went really well and raised a great amount of money. The mascot will make events even better so there are exciting times ahead for us,” said Julie, 36.

“Raising money is difficult but everyone is really supportive and all the time I just think I’m doing it for mum.”

Julie Wilcock set up the Be Wise charity last August after her mum died of pancreatic cancer, to make people aware of the symptoms of the disease and to raise money to help those suffering with the disease.'She is held a Zumbathon in the Millennium Centre in Red Lodge to raise money '''PICTURE: Mecha Morton

Julie is aiming to raise £2,000 towards the mascot and is only £800 away from reaching her goal.

She is appealing to local businesses to sponsor the mascot. She is asking for a minimum donation of £50, in exchange for being featured on the Be Wise website and social media pages.

To become a sponsor, email info@bepancreaticwise.co.uk or visit http://www.bepancreaticwise.co.uk/

For more pictures, see this week’s Bury Free Press.