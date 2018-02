A 31-year-old Rattlesden man pleaded not guilty to three indecent touching offences at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday.

Gary Morgan, of Birds Green, denied two offences of touching a woman aged over 16 on August 5, 2016, and one offence of touching a girl aged under 16 on July 2, 2015.

Morgan will continue to be granted bail until his trial, scheduled for July.