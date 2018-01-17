Rare books stolen in Thetford burglary

Rare Books including a first edition Harry Potter, with a collective value of more than £65,000, were stolen in a Thetford burglary last week.

Jash Laffar, general manager of online bookseller SN Books, in Napier Place, is appealing for witnesses to come forward after the selection of rare copies were taken.

He said: “The industrial estate has been very supportive and we have a lot of CCTV footage from them which gives a clear time-line of events and footage of the two suspects and their car.”

The books in the collection that were taken were:

A first edition of J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone worth around £40,000,

· A Hardcover signed first edition of Colour of Magic by Terry Pratchett worth around £9,000,

· Set of four first editions of Winnie the Pooh in a black custom box worth around £5,000,

· Hardcover first edition of The Hobbit from 1937 worth around £7,000,

· First impression of The Great Gatsby from 1925 in a dark blue custom case worth around £2,000,

· Paperback copy of Brief History of Time from 1983 with a thumbprint signature by Stephen Hawking,

· Two first editions of the Gunslinger by Stephen King worth around £2,000 each.

The incident took place at the premises between 11.50pm on Monday, January 8 and 1.30am on Tuesday, January 9, where two male suspects forced entry into the property.

PC Gideon Weigelt-Holmes, from Norfolk Police, said “These books are very rare and in some cases unique and not the sort of thing you see every day.

“I am urging people, especially book dealers or those working in specialist book shops to be vigilant in case they are offered for sale.”

Mr Laffar added: “Any other CCTV footage from the town or local area at the time would be very, very helpful to establish other key points from the timeline.

“Especially at 1:28 am when the car turned onto London Road, Thetford from Kimm’s Belt. We do not know where the car went from here so any footage would help.”

Information from SN Books said the suspects wore grey hooded tracksuits, the older of the two was approximately 5ft 9 and around 18-20 stone. The other suspect is around 6ft 1 in height.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact PC Weigelt-Holmes at Thetford Police Station on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.