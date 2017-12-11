Rare Beatles image taken by Bury St Edmunds photographer in charity auction

A rare photograph of the Beatles which saw the Fab Four pose with an unsuspecting man sleeping on a park bench is among the star lots of an online auction.

The Ultimate Charity Auction, which ends at 4pm on Wednesday, has prizes from household names in sport, celebrity and lifestyle.

Among the money-can’t-buy experiences is a chance to own a rare collection of Beatles images donated by photographer Tom Murray, of Bury St Edmunds.

Included is a photo called ‘Nowhere Man’ which pictures a gentleman asleep on a bench, unaware he is surrounded by the Beatles.

Tom, who took the photo as part of his ‘Mad Day Out’ series of Beatles images in the summer of 1968, said: “We were taking photos in the park near St Pancreas Station when we came across this man asleep.

“The boys were all in a great mood and thought it would be funny to stage this photo without ever waking him up.

“I tried to find the man a few years ago but I have never been able to trace him, so I have never known whether he realises how close he was to the Fab Four.”

The set of photographs is completed by ‘Martha My Dear’, ‘Flower Power 2’, Ready, Steady, Go’ and ‘Untitled 2’.

The Ultimate Charity Auction has raised more than £980,000 for national and local charities since it was launched in 2012.

This year’s star items also include a meet-and-greet with Sir Alex Ferguson in his private lounge at Old Trafford, a chance to star in the next instalment of Football Manager or record your own single in a renowned Buckinghamshire recording studio.

This year, the auction is raising funds for the League Manager Association Charity – In The Game, and the GeeWizz charitable foundation, headed by auction founder Gina Long MBE.

She said: “We are on course for another fantastic auction raising thousands of pounds for some very worthwhile causes.”

Auction items include:

Meet Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford

VIP experience for two at FC Barcelona’s Camp Nou

Be immortalised and star as a player and manager in Football Manager 2018

VIP Tottenham Hotspur match experience and stay in 5* hotel

VIP package for four to the Mitsubishi Badminton Horse Trials

Watch Jeremy Kyle show and then enjoy backstage tour and lunch with Jezza

World famous photographs of The Beatles by Tom Murray

Guests of Ant and Dec at Saturday Night Takeaway Live

Record your own single at the renowned Lark’s Tongue Studio

Watch Gillette Soccer Saturday Live and meet Jeff Stelling and the team

Ultimate Manchester United VIP matchday experience

Watch PSV Eindhoven play at Philips Stadium plus hospitality

Enter the annual LMA football tournament at St George’s Park

VIP Everton FC experience with training and lunch

Signed Manchester United shirt personally donated by Jose Mourinho

Be a mascot with Leicester City VIP experience

Signed shirt by Premier League giants Manchester City

Ultimate Ipswich Town matchday experience

Exclusive Swansea City VIP matchday experience with meet-and-greet

Win Nike kit for your team plus England shirt signed by Gareth Southgate

VIP experience with Norwich City

To view the prizes, go to www.charitystars.com/ultimatecharityauction.