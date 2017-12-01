Rapist who slapped and spat at victim is jailed for 16 years

A man from Bury St Edmunds who was convicted of two rape offences has been sentenced to 16 years in prison today.

Krzysztof Hapek, 32, of Scarlin Road, was convicted by a jury at Ipswich Crown Court last month, despite denying the charges against him.

Ipswich Crown Court

The prosecution alleged that Hapek had ignored his victim’s cries to stop, tried to tie her hands with a towel and slapped her face.

The woman said that he also forced her to perform oral sex on him and spat at her. She also said that Hapek’s claims that what took place between them had been consensual sex was entirely untrue.

Following his arrest, Hapek claimed to police officers that the woman had fantasised about having sex with a stranger

and enjoyed role playing.

Today, Hapek was sentenced by Judge Rupert Overbury to an extended prison term of 16 years imprisonment.

Hapek was told that he will have to serve at least 12 years in custody before he will be eligible to apply for parole.

He was also ordered to sign the sexual offences register and Judge Overbury made a restraining order banning Hapek from contacting his victim.