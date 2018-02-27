Range Rover driver jailed for head-on crash death

A motorist who admitted causing the death of a 77-year-old great grandmother in a head on crash was jailed today.

Richard Williams, 73, pleaded guilty at Ipswich Crown Court to causing death by careless driving.

Jeanette Harrison, of Clayhills, Pebmarsh, was a passenger in a Vauxhall Astra driven by her husband on the B1115 near Great Finborough on January 26, 2016, when it was involved in a crash with a Range Rover.

Williams, of Bury Road, Hitcham, was originally charged with causing death by dangerous driving which he denied but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of causing death by careless driving on what was due to be the first day of his trial yesterday.

Prosecuting, David Wilson told the court that the collision occurred as Williams was overtaking a car and a school mini bus on a left hand bend.

Mr Wilson said Mr Harrison had ‘next to no reaction time’ to avoid an impact when confronted with the Range Rover on his side of the road.

Appearing for Williams, Richard Wood said his client blamed no-one but himself for the collision.

Judge Martyn Levett sentenced Williams to 10 months prison and banned him from driving for 30 months.