Raising money for World Cancer Day

The Bury St Edmunds Relay for Life Committee has been hard at work over the last few weeks to raise money for World Cancer Day.

The team, who have been selling Unity Bands in Tesco Stores in Thetford, Sudbury, Newmarket and Haverhill, braved the cold weather on Saturday to sell them in the arc shopping centre. The group raised a total of £814.76 for the cause, with representatives in Sudbury raising an additional £441.42.

The Relay For Life family fun-day and weekend will be held on July 7 at Nowton Park, with teams invited to register now. The group also want to hear from any cancer survivors to be the VIP guests of honour on the day. To get in touch, visit http://www.cancerresearchuk.org/support-us/find-an-event/charity-walks/relay-for-life/bury-st-edmunds.