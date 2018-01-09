Raiders flip car in attempts to steal cash machines in three raids

Two unsuccessful attempts were made to raid cash machines in Suffolk last night and police believe they may be linked to raids across the east.

The first was at about 11.30pm last night at McColls in High Road, Trimley St Martin where a silver Subaru Impreza was reversed into the shop front and an attempt was then made to drag out the cash machine, but this flipped the car over.

Four men dressed in black fled the scene in a black Mercedes estate driven by a fifth person.

But at about 12.15am four men using crowbars and sledgehammers smashed into the Co-op in High Street, Lavenham. They then tried to smash open the cash machine with the sledgehammers, but left empty handed a black Mercedes, which appeared to be in convoy with an Audi.

Lavenham’s Co-op Foodstore also in High Street, was ram raided on December 20.

Suffolk Police are liaising with Cambridgeshire about another incident in Fordham in the early hours of this morning which may also be linkeds. They are also working closely with the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit who are investigating similar recent offences across the eastern counties.

Detective Superintendent Andy Smith, head of investigations, said: “These offences form part of a pattern of organised serious crime which is occurring across our region. Not only do they cause extensive damage and disruption to the businesses and premises concerned, but they can be very frightening for neighbouring residents and distressing for staff.

“The attacks frequently target premises in rural or more isolated locations and so can have an impact on the whole community. I would continue to urge members of the public to be vigilant and report suspicious activity to police without delay.”

Witnesses should call Suffolk Police on 101 quoting 1543/18 for Trimley St Martin, or 1546/18 for Lavenham. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Security advice for businesses can be found at the Suffolk Police website: www.suffolk.police.uk/sites/suffolk/files/ram_raiding.pdf or business owners can call Design Out Crime Officer Phil Kemp on 101.