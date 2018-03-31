RAF Mildenhall Easter egg hunt really takes off

RAF Mildenhall’s British American Committee were not sure how many people might join their Easter Egg hunt so they were ready to donate left over eggs to charity.

But the 65-year-old committee’s first event for children proved so popular that about 360 people attended and they handed out 181 eggs to children, who had come to Beck Row’s Rose and Crown Parish Hub from as far as Bury St Edmunds and Ely.

Easter Bunny with Toby Huffer and Harry Moylan

Sarah Stevens, the base’s community relations adviser, said: “We held it a week before Easter because we thought that if it didn’t go well we would have a week to take any eggs left to different charities.

“We had to go to Sainsbury’s to buy some more.”

Base volunteers joined their neighbours, with Beck Row Parish councillor Philip Haylock in the Easter Bunny costume. The parish council donated the use of the hub.

The committee laid on craft activities and a hunt for pictures of Easter Eggs hidden in the neighbouring 20 hectare Aspal Close Nature Reserve. Each egg had a letter to make an anagram which could be entered for a special prize, though every child got an egg.

Ken Thompson, British American Committee chairman, said: “One of the aims of the BAC is to bring US and UK families together, we are proud to be hosting this event.”

