RAF Lakenheath’s 48th Contracting Squadron invites local businesses to tender for contracts

Businesses are being invited to grasp the opportunities for work as millions of pounds of contracts become available at RAF Lakenheath.

The 48th Contracting Squadron at the USAF base manages £145 million of routine contracts and up to £75 million of these are available for the short, medium and long term.

Most of these are for work at RAF Lakenheath and Mildenhall while there are also contract opportunities for services at 12 other RAF locations in the UK. These include grounds maintenance, cleaning and refuse collection.

While RAF Mildenhall is scheduled for closure in 2024 RAF Lakenheath will expand as it takes delivery of the new F-35 Squadron in 2020.

Cllr James Waters, leader of Forest Heath District Council, said: “There is a great opportunity here for our local businesses to grasp some major new contracts right on their doorstep.

“Whether you are a trades person, caterer, cleaning firm, equipment supplier, whether you work in grounds maintenance, laundry services, service facilities or some other line of work, don’t let this chance go begging.”

John Dugmore, chief executive of Suffolk Chamber, said: “We enjoy an excellent long-term working relationship with the 48th Contracting Squadron at RAF Lakenheath and know of a number of our members who are currently delivering contracts at the airbase.

“Given that improving procurement opportunities is one of Suffolk Chamber’s manifesto aims, we would urge as many local businesses as possible to contact the airbase to find out more information both about the process and the specific opportunities available.”

Lt Col Adam Coyne, 48th Contracting Squadron commander, said: “We have a strong relationship with both the council and the Chamber of Commerce and we are looking forward to working with more of our local businesses over the months and years ahead.” The US Government is looking to invest more than £1 billion in Lakenheath’s exansion.