Pupils make Potato Parade for World Book Day

Pupils at Abbots Green Community Primary School in Bury St Edmunds went the extra creative mile in celebration of World Book Day, which fell on Thursday, March 1, transforming potatoes into their favourite fictional characters.

The children decorated the potatoes at home and brought them into school on Monday, after snow delayed the celebrations by a few days. Parents were then invited into the school on Monday afternoon to see the pupils’ Potato Parade, which featured hundreds of characters including Mr Bump, Incy Wincy Spider and Harry Potter.