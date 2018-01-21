Pupils given a taste of secondary school life

Pupils were given a taste of life at a secondary school with a series of engaging and colourful activities.

More than 80 children in Year 6 from primary schools across the Bury Schools Partnership attended the first of three ‘Move Up Monday’ sessions at King Edward VI School.

Move-up Monday session at King Edward VI School Pictured: French PICTURE: Mecha Morton

The scheme, in its second year, offers pupils the chance to become familiar with the school as well as meet staff and students.

They also enjoyed a number of practical activities, which included programming a BBC micro-bit mini computer in a computer science room and investigating the biology of breakfast in a specialist science lab.

Pupils also used silk screens and fabric dyes to create their own t-shirts in one of the school’s visual arts studios.

Assistant headteacher David Gower said: “Last year’s sessions were a huge success and we are delighted with how well the first of this year’s ‘Move Up Mondays’ sessions went.

Move-up Monday session at King Edward VI School Pictured: Performing Arts PICTURE: Mecha Morton

“Pupils threw themselves into the activities with enthusiasm and confidence.

“It was fantastic to see them working alongside our student leaders and meeting the teachers who will be working with them from September this year.”

The Partnership is made up of 17 schools.