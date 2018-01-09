Public support for West Suffolk’s homeless night shelter

A winter night shelter for the homeless has been inundated with support from school, individuals and companies.

West Suffolk councils working with Havebury Housing Partnership set up a winter night shelter at Northgate Lodge shortly before Christmas and since then the council, Havebury and Tayfen House have all been receiving donations of bedding, toiletries and other items that will be used by the people using the night shelter.

But a council spokesman said people can still donate long-life food.

Sara Mildmay-White, West Suffolk councils Cabinet member for housing, said: “The response from our local residents and businesses has been truly fantastic. This is an excellent example of how our communities work to support each other.”

Karen Mayhew, chief executive of Havebury Housing Partnership said: “We have been overwhelmed by donations. It is heartening to see our local community respond so positively to this and all the items that have been donated will be put to good use.”

Rough sleepers in St Edmundsbury Borough or Forest Heath District, can be referred to the councils’ housing team for a night shelter place on 01284 757178.

Items can taken to West Suffolk House between 8.45am and 5pm Monday to Friday, Havebury Housing Partnership 8.30am to 5pm Monday to Thursday and 8.30am to 4pm on Fridays, The Apex from 10am to 5pm or taken into Tayfen House.

In the last year, West Suffolk councils have assisted or prevented more than 546 households from becoming homeless.

It works with partners who are specialists in mental health and wellbeing as well as substance misuse.

Often people who are sleeping rough have complex needs and through the work of a support officer, the councils try to get the necessary help for those people who are sleeping rough in an attempt to help them get off the streets.