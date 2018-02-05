Public invited to name Suffolk Punches featured on Suffolk Show posters

The public are being invited to name two Suffolk Punch horses which will appear on posters advertising this year’s Suffolk Show.

Winners who suggest the best two names for the mare and foal can win family tickets and a free car pass for this year’s show being held on May 30 and 31.

The Suffolk Punch is Britain’s oldest native horse but its numbers are in decline with just 250 breeding mares left. Work by the Suffolk Punch Trust and Suffolk Horse Society aims to maintain the species. The competition is on the show’s Facebook site and runs until February 28. Winners will be announced in March.

Suffolk Show