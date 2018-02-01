Proposal for 10 flats to be built on Petticoat Lane ‘beggars belief’

Plans for 10 flats to be built alongside six bungalows on a small Bury St Edmunds lane have been criticised as ‘over development’.

Plans put forward by Bury St Edmunds Investment Ltd seek to demolish the existing two-storey building in Petticoat Lane and replace it with a two and three-storey building comprising of 10 two-bedroom flats.

But comments submitted by residents in Petticoat Lane and the surrounding area criticised the plans, stating that the build would be better suited to a larger area.

In a letter to the council, John Tyrrell, of nearby Hospital Road, Bury, said: “The proposed building with 10 apartments will replace a single-family dwelling. We feel this is over development of the land upon which the building is to be erected.

“The planned building is designed to accommodate more than 10 times the number of people who lived in the current property over the past several years. We feel the number of potential residents is excessive for the size of this plot of land.”

Other residents expressed concerns that the plans did not include enough car parking and that the look of the building was not inkeeping with the style of Petticoat Lane.

Roy and Ursula Emsden, of Petticoat Lane, said: “We object to the proposed planning as to us it appears to be nothing but a monstrosity, and to be built in what has been, for our 54 years here, a reasonably quiet lane and amongst six neatly built bungalows, it beggars belief that it will even be considered.

“Petticoat Lane is a distinct area, not a continuation of Out Westgate, Horringer Road or the Stamford Court precinct, and it is therefore inappropriate and disingenuous to compare structures on those roads for the basis of this development.”

But Thurlow Architects, who designed the building, have since submitted revised plans which some residents have said are more appropriate.

Lionel Thurlow, of Thurlow Architects, said: “We sought advice from planners before making the application and since receiving comments on the building.

“We have looked at comments made by people and have taken consideration of all of them. We have increased car parking and we have changed the style of the building to a more traditional approach.”