Project gets children excited about science

A group of children at a Bury St Edmunds primary school have been channelling their inner scientists after the launch of a new initiative by West Suffolk College.

The Year 1 pupils at Sexton Manor Primary School were the first to take part in science activities and hands-on experiments last week as part of the Schools Science Project, which is sponsored by Forest Heath District Council and St Edmundsbury Borough Council.

The project aims to get young children excited about and interested in science through five different lessons or experiments which will be delivered to schools in special boxes.

Cllr Lance Stanbury, Forest Heath cabinet member for planning and growth, said: “This is a great initiative between us, St Edmundsbury and West Suffolk College supporting local schools to deliver STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) subjects.

“Not only are the boxes useful in teaching and inspiring the scientists of the future but the training can be used by teachers to help other students coming through.

West Suffolk benefits from having or being close to top academic and business organisations that rely on STEM subjects and it is only right that our youngsters be helped to take advantage of that.”

The five boxes include an introduction to materials, a changing shape experiment and the chance to build a model house with marshmallows, sugar cubes and spaghetti.

The project has currently only been launched in Suffolk, with plans to deliver it to schools across East Anglia.