Prize for Bury St Edmunds apprentice’s top exam results

An apprentice who works for an audit, tax and consulting firm in Bury St Edmunds has been recognised with a national prize for her exam results.

Marion Denby, of Bury, was awarded the Association of Taxation Technicians (ATT) 2017 Apprenticeship prize after achieving the highest national score in her November exams.

She joined RSM as a tax apprentice in August 2016 and works in the firm’s private client team.

Laragh Jeanroy, office managing partner at RSM in Bury, said Marion is ‘very diligent and worked incredibly hard’ towards the exams.