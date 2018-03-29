Princess Royal meets occupational therapy teams at West Suffolk Hospital

The Princess Royal visited West Suffolk Hospital to meet staff and hear about the work of occupational therapists.

Princess Anne, patron of the Royal College of Occupational Therapists, yesterday spoke with staff who support patients’ post-hospital care and work with them in the community.

WSFT occupational therapy teams demonstrating equipment to HRH The Princess Royal

Dr Stephen Dunn, chief executive of West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, said they were ‘incredibly grateful for the words of support and encouragement she shared with staff’.

On a tour of the occupational therapy department, the Princess received a presentation about the trust’s support to go home service, which is a collaboration between health acute and social services to support the timely discharge of patients back home.

She also heard about the work of the medically optimised team to move patients from the hospital to more appropriate beds in the community.

The early intervention team spoke about how it supports admission prevention to the hospital from the emergency department.

A therapist and patient from the trust’s lymphoedema service spoke to the Princess about the condition and the work to help people overcome its effects.

Gylda Nunn, integrated therapies manager for the trust, said: “I’m delighted about the opportunity of this visit.

“It has been a chance to let our West Suffolk occupational therapists celebrate together – from mental health, social services, and community, to paediatrics, hospice, the hospital, and a number of specialisms such as hand therapy and wheelchair services.

“More and more we are working together, and there are exciting times ahead as there is still so much we can do - and are now empowered and supported to do so.”