Praise for hospital as it wins top hip fracture care rating

West Suffolk Hospital has been rated top in England, Wales and Northern Ireland for its hip fracture care.

The National Hip Fracture Database gave the top rating to the hospital for meeting best practice criteria.

Members of West Suffolk Hospital's hip fracture multi-disciplinary team

Hip fractures are one of the most common serious injuries for older people. West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT) uses a staff team including doctors, specialist nurses, trauma practitioners, and orthopaedic, elderly medicine and rehabilitation teams to ensure patients are identified as soon as they attend the emergency department, as well as their immediate care and ongoing rehabilitation needs.

Dr Nick Jenkins, WSFT medical director, said: “I am incredibly proud of our team for working at such a high standard to deliver safe, quality care for patients who come to us with hip fractures.”

In 2017, WSFT achieved 94.3 per cent against the best practice criteria, against an average of 57.1 per cent.

Records also show:

n 94.5 per cent of patients had surgery on the day of, or the day after, admission (top score against a 69.5 per cent average)

n All patients received a mental test score on admission (average 94.7 per cent)

n 99.7 per cent of patients received a perioperative medical assessment (average 88.6 per cent)

n 99.5 per cent of patients received a physiotherapy assessment by the day after surgery (average 94.2 per cent)

Dr Mohanraj Suresh, WSFT lead geriatrician, said: “Our elderly patients are sometimes very frail when they come to us, so rapid decisions about care and action are paramount to help them to regain mobility and a good quality of independent life.”

Andrew Dunn, WSFT orthopaedic consultant, said: “Patient care is our priority and it is our organised multi-disciplinary team approach that enables us to deliver such an effective hip fracture service.”