Power tools stolen in Woolpit shed burglary

A hedge trimmer and power washer were stolen in a shed burglary in Woolpit at the weekend.

Between 9am on Saturday and 11am on Tuesday a garden shed at a home in Rectory Lane was broken into and police are appealing to anyone who noticed unusual activity nearby during these times to come forward

If you have information about this incident, call Suffolk Police on 101 quoting 37/304/18 or use the online link www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/report-something

Advice on improving security for your home and outbuildings is at www.suffolk.police.uk/advice/crime-prevention-z