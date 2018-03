A power cut is currently affecting around 230 in the areas of Mildenhall, Lakenheath and Horringer.

UK Power Networks confirmed power was interrupted to the areas at around 9.10am this morning.

The cause is said to be a fault on a high voltage overhead electricity cable near Bury St Edmunds.

Engineers are currently on site working quickly and safely to restore supplies as soon as possible and the estimate time for repair is around 11.30am.