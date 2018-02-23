Poster Pooch Contest: We’ve already collared hundreds of entries

The hunt for a poster perfect pooch to front a charity dog show has already attracted hundreds of entries.

St Nicholas Hospice Care joined forces with the Bury Free Press to find a canine to be the face of this year’s Paws in the Park event.

Laycee, French Bulldog cross Shih Tzu, owner Linzi Whit

The contest launched last Friday and more than 220 dogs have put their best paw forward.

Here are just some of the entries who could be in with a chance of appearing on the event’s posters, banners, programmes and marketing materials.

Charlie De-Moore, the hospice’s events fund-raiser, said: “We have been blown away by the entries that we have had so far.

“It is already very clear that our panel of judges will face a near impossible decision and the competition has only been open a week.

Orla, Cockerdor, owner Danielle Bartrup

“Thank you to everyone who has taken the time to enter their dogs.”

As well as being the face of Paws in the Park 2018, which is organised by the hospice and Swayne and Partners vets, the winner’s owner will also win a 10ins by 8ins professional portrait of their dog and a family ticket (two adults and three children) for the event.

To enter your dog fill in the entry form in today’s Bury Free Press and send us a photograph of your pooch.

Alternatively, you can enter your dog online at stnicholashospice.org.uk/contact-us/paws-park-poster- dog-competition

Lola, Siberian Huskey, owner Natasha Kilmowicz

The hospice will also be publishing all the images on their Facebook page so you can have a look at the competition. Remember to like the pooches you think could be in with a chance of winning, as the judges will consider the popular vote.

The closing date is Monday, March 5 at 9am and the winner will be announced in the Bury Free Press on Friday, March 16.

All details requested must be completed otherwise we will be unable to enter your pet into the competition.

Entrants (human and canine) must also be able to attend a Paws in the Park photo-call on Monday, March 12.

Lance, Weimaraner, owner Jordan Gross

Paws in the Park, which is sponsored by Bury’s Chassis Cab, will take place in Nowton Park, Bury St Edmunds, on Sunday, May 20 from 10am to 4pm.

For further details, visit stnicholashospice.org.uk/fundraising-events/paws-in-the-park

For more pictures, see this week’s Bury Free Press newspaper.

Luna, Border Collie, owner Paul Proctor

Dudley, Miniature Schnauzer, owner Mysha Taylor

Marley, Labrador, owner Amber Martin

Alfie, Cockapoo, owner Meryl Seager

Wilson, Golden Retriever, owner Lauryn Butler