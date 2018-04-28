Portable Space in Bacton is aiming to grow turnover by 20 per cent and creates new workshop and storage facilities

New roles at Portable Spaces in Bacton. Fron left, Michelle Macguire, senior hire controller, Catherine Hodgson, hire controller and Rob Luck, business development manager.
Storage solutions company Portable Space in Bacton is on track to grow turnover by 20 per cent and has expanded its facilities to meet demand.

The company along with landlord David Black & Son has created a new workshop, storage and areas for preparing containers for conversion.

It has appointed Rob Luck as business development manager and Catherine Hodgson as hire controller. Michelle Macguire is promoted to senior hire controller.

The company provides storage solutions and additional accommodation, including shipping containers, and modular buildings.