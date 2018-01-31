Popular West Suffolk garden in need of volunteers

Volunteers are needed to help welcome visitors to a renowned woodland garden in West Sufolk.

The appeal is ahead of the opening of Fullers Mill Garden at West Stow from April 1 to September 30.

Annie Dellbridge, head gardener at Fullers Mill, said: “If you have some spare time this year and want to give something back, volunteering is great fun.

“We are looking for energetic people that would like to join our friendly team of volunteers who are responsible for welcoming visitors, looking after entry tickets and running the tea room.

“We simply could not continue to open the garden to the public without the fantastic support of our volunteers.”

The garden, on the banks of the River Lark, is open Wednesday and Friday, 2pm to 5pm, and Sunday, 11am to 5pm.

Volunteers are not asked to commit to a particular number of shifts and no experience is necessary.

A full induction and relevant training will be provided.

Fullers Mill was the life’s work of Bernard Tickner, who died at the end of last year.

In January 2013 he entrusted the garden to Perennial, the UK’s only charity dedicated to helping all horticulturists, in order to secure its future so that visitors could enjoy the garden for years to come.

The garden boasts a wealth of rare and unusual plants and visitors can enjoy tea, coffee and cake.

There are also plants for sale.

Anyone who is interested in volunteering at Fullers Mill, should call 01284 728888 or email Annie at adellbridge@perennial.org.uk

For more details about the garden, visit www.fullersmillgarden.org.uk