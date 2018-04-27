Police would like to speak to this man following assault

Police are issuing an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an assault.

The incident was at about 10.40am on Friday, February 23 on the Number 11 bus as it pulled into the Guineas Shopping Centre, in Newmarket.

The victim, a man aged in his 70s, was assaulted by another man who punched him on the chin and also threw several other punches.

The victim did not suffer any injuries.

The victim and the suspect boarded the bus at Bury St Edmunds bus station, where they were involved in a verbal disagreement.

Police would like to speak to the man pictured in the image about this incident.

He is described as white, 5ft 11in tall, of medium build and balding.

He was wearing a padded coat, dark green chords and was carrying a green cloth carrier bag.

Anyone who recognises this man is asked to contact the Bury St Edmunds Neighbourhood Response Team on 101 quoting reference 10452/18, or alternatively contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.