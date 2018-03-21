Police witness appeal after teenager stabbed in Bury St Edmunds

A teenage boy was stabbed in the back in an incident in Bury St Edmunds yesterday.

Police are appealing for witnesses after being called to reports of a person with a knife in the town centre at 6.15pm.

A 17-year-old who had been assaulted was located in the Cornhill and Brentgovel Street area and taken to West Suffolk Hospital for treatment to a stab wound on his lower back. He was being discharged last night.

Another 17-year-old boy from Bury was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. He was taken to the Police Investigation Centre, in Bury, for questioning.

Anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk Police on 101.