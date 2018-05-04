Police vow to crack down on drivers as weather improves

Police in Bury St Edmunds have warned they will be vigilant about speeding and illegal parking in the town now that the weather is getting better.

PCSO Emily Howell, whose role is funded by Bury St Edmunds Town Council, said: “Speeding has been a big thing for some of the wards and there has been a big hit on the speeding from the Roads Policing Team.

PCSO Emily Howell

“Now that the weather is improving, it’s getting easier to get out there and it’ll be something we are focusing on.”

PCSO Howell also said that police would be cracking down on illegal parking, after receiving complaints from residents.

“On one hand there are residents who want us to ticket those who are parking illegally and on the other you have people complaining that they can’t load and unload or run their businesses,” she said.

“It’s an ongoing problem. It’s very difficult but we’re trying to manage it and it’s something we’re working on at the moment.”

Councillor Andrew Speed said: “There are a number of issues surrounding parking in the town. It’s a problem that police are trying to deal with which has been planted on them through no fault of their own and I’m confident it’ll get better soon.”