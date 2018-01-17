Police step up Thetford town patrols

Norfolk Police will carry out extra patrols in Thetford over the coming weeks after concerns were voiced about anti-social behaviour in the town centre.

It comes after a number of complaints were received concerning incidents involving youths congregating in the town causing a nuisance.

Last weekend, police set up a dispersal area. Three youths were detained and taken to their parents and another was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon.

Chief Insp Paul Wheatley said: “Overall there has been a reduction in anti-social behaviour in Thetford over the last year.

“However, it is clear the trend of anti-social behaviour in the town centre continues. A small minority gives the youth a bad name.

“Once this initial phase is complete we will increase our response to tackle those who persistently offend and take appropriate action. This may include prosecution, civil injunctions and offering support through our partners.