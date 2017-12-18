Police seek witness to Bury collision which injured two

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision in which two people were hurt on Friday.

They say a man and woman were walking along the footpath of Hospital Road, Bury St Edmunds, at about 7pm and as they started to cross at the junction with Cornwall Court they were in collision with a grey Vauxhall Astra.

The woman in her 60s suffered a fractured pelvis and the man had arm and neck pain.

Anyone who witnessed the collision should call the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Bury St Edmunds on 101 quoting CAD 345 of December 15.