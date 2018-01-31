Police seek owners of starved dogs dumped near Barrow

Police are trying to trace the owners of two starving dogs found abandoned near Barrow on Monday night.

Officers from Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dog Unit were called to New Road just before 10pm to deal with the frightened animals and took them to a Bury St Edmunds vet for treatment.

The officer dealing with the case tweeted: “They look like they have been roaming for a few weeks, injured, scared in appalling condition.”

A police spokeswoman said today that the dogs had been bathed and fed and were doing well. They are thought to be boxers.

Anyone with information about the dogs or who they belong to should call Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 391 of January 29.